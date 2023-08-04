Ensure door-to-door waste collection: Citizens to BBMP

Ensure 100% door-to-door collection of waste: Citizens to BBMP

A suggestion was made to create a solution similar to cab aggregators for the collection of construction debris from people.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Aug 04 2023, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 01:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

When the state government sought suggestions from citizens to address Bengaluru's various grievances, it received over 10,479 inputs related to solid waste management, with one prominent issue being the incomplete door-to-door collection of garbage.

As a follow-up, the BBMP organised a citizen engagement program at Bengaluru University on Thursday.

Also Read: 3-member team formed to probe garbage transfer stations in Bengaluru

During the program, citizens and solid waste management volunteers proposed a renewed focus on waste segregation at the source and improved waste processing instead of dumping in landfills. They also highlighted the lack of supervision on the auto tippers used for waste collection and emphasized the need to establish command centres in every zone.

Officials stated that a team has been formed under the Brand Bengaluru program to thoroughly examine all suggestions and develop an action plan accordingly.

