Ensure 100% door-to-door collection of waste: Citizens to BBMP

When the state government sought suggestions from citizens to address Bengaluru's various grievances, it received over 10,479 inputs related to solid waste management, with one prominent issue being the incomplete door-to-door collection of garbage.

As a follow-up, the BBMP organised a citizen engagement program at Bengaluru University on Thursday.

During the program, citizens and solid waste management volunteers proposed a renewed focus on waste segregation at the source and improved waste processing instead of dumping in landfills. They also highlighted the lack of supervision on the auto tippers used for waste collection and emphasized the need to establish command centres in every zone.

A suggestion was made to create a solution similar to cab aggregators for the collection of construction debris from people.

Officials stated that a team has been formed under the Brand Bengaluru program to thoroughly examine all suggestions and develop an action plan accordingly.