Ensure quality while filling potholes: Karnataka HC tells BBMP

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure quality in pothole-filling work being taken up across the city.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said the quality of work should be such that the potholes do not open even after two to three months.

The counsel for the BBMP submitted that the civic body had entered into an agreement with a single agency and was attending to the work on a daily basis. Due to the heavy rain over the past two weeks, the BBMP could not complete the target of filling all the potholes.

The counsel for the petitioner claimed that earlier orders of the court have not been complied with, referring to a 2015 PIL on the city’s potholes. The bench granted the civic agency time till November 15.

The petition was filed by Vijayan Menon and others seeking directions to the BBMP to submit an action taken report on repairing the killer potholes and provide a mechanism to enable citizens to file complaints about the poor condition of the roads.

