Enthusiastic response to first Janasamparka Divasa in Bengaluru

The city police have held the monthly Janasamparka Divasa in several places, with their top brasses like Police Commissioner Kamal Pant participating in the events at a few stations.

While the police outreach has pleased many residents, a few returned unhappy since the officials could not solve their issues.

DH followed some officials to the Janasamparka events and found many raising civil disputes like friends/relatives not returning the money they lent, property disputes and parking issues.

People also brought up socially relevant issues like trouble from rowdy elements, eve-teasing and fake news being forwarded on social media, among others.

Pant told DH that the event received good response from people in many places and they appreciated the police initiative.

In Pulakeshinagar and other police stations, people raised the need for increasing patrolling, although they are generally happy with the way the city police are functioning.

“We had a lot of issues concerning traffic and so, we are going to have an exclusive Janasamparka on the second Saturday to resolve traffic issues,” Pant said.

“People have also complained about drugs, riding triples on the bike under the influence and pickpockets. Necessary instructions have been given to prevent such incidents.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Soumendu Mukherjee told DH that majority of the complaints pertained to traffic and parking issues. Some complaints like cheating and money lending have also come up. The DCP of each division has been asked to resolve them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil said that at least 890 people participated in the Janasamparka event at his division.

The complaints raised include wheeling, drug consumption — majorly ganja, bikers harassing walkers near parks and requests for a grievance portal. “We will attend to all their issues at the earliest,” he assured.

In a first for CCB

For the first time, Central Crime Branch (CCB) also conducted the Janasamparka Divasa. They called complainants in 204 cases they are investigating and updated them about the status of the case. They also listened to people’s grievances.

When brought to his notice, Pant, who was not aware of the CCB’s participation, expressed happiness over the officers’ response to Janasamparka.