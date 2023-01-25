EPFO district outreach prog

EPFO district outreach prog

The grievances of subscribers and pensioners will be resolved at the meet

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 10:13 ist

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Rajarajeshwari Nagar Regional office has organised — Nidhi Aapke Nikat-2.0 — on Friday.

The meet will be held at Arvind Ltd, Kenchenahalli, Mysuru Road, and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (P) Ltd., Plot No 18, Bidadi, Ramanagara.

The grievances of subscribers and pensioners will be resolved at the meet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
EPFO

What's Brewing

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Karnataka spinners cast a spell on Jharkhand

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

74th Republic Day to witness many firsts

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

Chhattisgarh: Transgender cops to be in R-Day parade

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

R-Day 2023: Famous places illuminated with tricolour

 