EPFO district outreach prog

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Rajarajeshwari Nagar Regional office has organised — Nidhi Aapke Nikat-2.0 — on Friday.
The meet will be held at Arvind Ltd, Kenchenahalli, Mysuru Road, and Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages (P) Ltd., Plot No 18, Bidadi, Ramanagara.
The grievances of subscribers and pensioners will be resolved at the meet.
