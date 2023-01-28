EPFO launches district outreach programme

Just as the door-step delivery of different government services are gaining traction, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Friday launched a massive district outreach initiative in all districts through a revamped ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ (PF near you) programme. One such event, where the representatives of few companies were present, was held in Bidadi Industrial area.

The initiative is such that the EPFO representatives are going places, be it district collector’s office, industrial township or a public place, to address wide variety of concerns. Under this programme, the employees and employers will be able to resolve the grievances right at the spot and also exchange information about different services.

As part of the programme, EPFO’s RR Nagar regional office met human resource (HR) representatives of different companies at Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd in Bidadi. “So far, we have been holding such events in our office. Going forward, we will organize outreach programmes every month (mostly on 27th) in different public places,” Nawneet Prakash, enforcement officer of the EPFO told DH.

He along with his team attended grievances raised by employees which ranged from deactivation of Universal Account Number (UAN), correction of name and date of birth to the mismatch in service details. The programme was held under the mentorship of Inakoti Sridevi, office in-charge of EPFO’s RR Nagar division. Nawneet was assisted by Ruby Joseph, a data processing assistant and Sanket Bude, a social security assistant.

Similar camps – hosted by different regional offices – are also being held across the city. Around 120 regional offices are planning to hold these camps in over 500 districts all over the country, officials said. The targeted approach is aimed at ensuring high public satisfaction as well as efficient delivery of benefits. Other than Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0, the EPFO had launched an exclusive monthly programme called Pension Adalat for grievances redressal of pensioners in 2021.