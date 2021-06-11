Essential shops, marriages allowed during weekend curfews

Shopping for essentials and marriages at home will be permitted during the weekend curfews till June 21, the BS Yediyurappa administration said on Friday in its latest guidelines on containing the spread of Covid-19.

The new guidelines will be in force from June 14 to June 21.

“Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm,” Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order with reference to the weekend curfew. Street vendors, ration shops and standalone liquor outlets will also be open from 6 am to 2 pm on weekends.

Read | Covid curbs to be eased in Bengaluru: What's allowed, what's not

“Marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted at their respective home in a low-key manner involving only close family relatives up to 40 people and strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines issued by the state government,” the order said, adding that cremations and funerals will also be allowed with a maximum of five people.

Marriages and cremations were allowed previously as well.

The weekend curfew will kick in from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. On all weekdays, the curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am.

During these hours, movement of people is strictly prohibited. But patients and their attendants requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof, the order said.

Movement of people will be allowed to and from airports, railway stations and bus stands. “The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets,” the order said.

Read | Karnataka Unlock: What's allowed, what's not

Employees of companies that require night operations, telecom and internet service providers can ply. “Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies/organizations shall work from the office. Rest will work from home,” the order added.

Between Monday and Friday, parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am, but group activities will not be permitted. Along with essential shops, those dealing with opticals (glasses or spectacles) can function from 6 am to 2 pm.

During the night and weekend curfews, the government has specified that there will not be any restriction in the movement of goods. “Home delivery of goods and operations of e-commerce companies are allowed,” the order said.