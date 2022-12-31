Evocative old snapshots uncover Bengaluru’s past glory

‘Bengaluru Nostalgia 1’, a unique exhibition showcasing the city’s nostalgic pictures, was inaugurated at the Bengaluru City Institute on Friday.

The exhibition features 24 photos taken from the Deccan Herald-Prajavani archives, showcasing the city’s iconic structures such as

KR Market and Kempegowda bus station.

The pictures in this exhibition offer a window to Bengaluru’s past, providing an opportunity for people to learn about the city’s history, said renowned wildlife photographer and cinematographer Thippeswamy S, who inaugurated the exhibition.

“These should be compiled in a book form to reach out to a larger audience,” Thippeswamy said.

Bengaluru City Institute president Sukumar K said his institute intends to host ‘Bengaluru Nostalgia 2’.

“We are trying to collect pictures clicked during the visit of VIPs to Bengaluru. We will display these in the next part,” he said, revealing plans to exhibit photographs in different themes.