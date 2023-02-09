Ex- Archbishop of Bengaluru passes away

Fr Pinto is an alumnus of St Joseph's College, Bengaluru, and Loyola College, Chennai

  • Feb 09 2023, 03:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 04:55 ist
Ignatius Paul Pinto. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Archbishop of Bengaluru Ignatius Paul Pinto died on Wednesday aged 98. He served as a priest for 70 years, and as bishop for over three decades. 

In 1988, Pope John Paul II appointed him as the first bishop of Shivamogga. He was promoted as Archbishop of Bangalore in 1998, and served till 2004.

Fr Pinto is an alumnus of St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, and Loyola College, Chennai.Archbishop Peter Machado condoled his death.

