Exams around the corner but BCU yet to approve admissions!

The countdown for undergraduate exams in Bengaluru City University (BCU) has begun but many affiliated colleges say they haven’t yet received the admission approvals for the ongoing academic year.

Without admission approvals, exams cannot be conducted.

While officials in the university’s exams section feel that the delay will likely push the exams by another month, those in the administration wing believe that such a scenario would not arise. They are hopeful that the issue would be sorted out within the next few days.

The university had sent colleges a weblink several months ago, asking them to upload the student enrolment details. Colleges say they did that within the stipulated deadline but the university has yet to give the admission approvals. The university has missed the deadline set in its own calendar of events, colleges say.

According to the calendar of events issued by the university on November 2, 2021, the process of giving admission approvals was supposed to have been completed between December 22, 2021, and January 10, 2022. But that didn’t happen.

“We are in confusion because we have not received the admission approval,” said the principal of a college affiliated with BCU.

As per the academic calendar, colleges have to complete the practicals before February 15 and submit the internal assessment marks to the university by February 16.

Uploading the details of each student enrolment to the university website took about 15-20 minutes. “It was a painstaking effort. We did it on time. Why can’t the university follow its own calendar,” another college principal said.

An official in the university’s examinations section feels the academic year may have to be delayed by at least a month because of the delay in admission approvals.

“No exam can be conducted without admission approvals. We will have to revise the calendar and delay it by at least a month,” the official told DH on the condition of anonymity.

However, Sridhar C N, Registrar (Administration), BCU, believes such a situation would not arise.

“The process has been delayed due to technical issues because we digitised everything for the first time. The majority of the work (admission approvals) has been completed and we will finish the rest in another three to four days,” he said.

