Expect traffic jams around Majestic on Sunday

Vehicular traffic in Majestic and the surrounding areas in central Bengaluru will be affected on Sunday morning as Dalit organisations will hold a protest march from the KSR Bengaluru railway station to Vidhana Soudha.

The protest march will start at 10 am and pass traffic junctions located between the railway station and Freedom Park.

People from different parts of Karnataka are expected to take part in the protest.

Parking arrangements will be made for vehicles carrying participants from outside Bengaluru at Palace Grounds through Gates 2 and 3.

Alternative roads

The Bengaluru traffic police have asked members of the public to take alternative routes to avoid a certain gridlock on Seshadri Road.

