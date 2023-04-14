Experts discuss immunotherapy's role in improving cancer treatment

A recent lecture on cancer advancements in the city underscored the importance of immunotherapy in treating the dreaded disease, while explaining how combining immunotherapy with other treatment methods can enhance outcomes.

Prof Dr Puneeth Iyengar, Chief of Lung Radiation Oncology Service and Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, at UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA, said during the lecture: "The metrics to demonstrate a better therapy are less toxicity, better tumour control, and better quality of life. Ultimately, patients need to live longer."

Read | Lessons from Bogotá: How Bengaluru can fix its traffic problem

The lecture is the first in a series organised by NIAS Education for the Gifted and the Iyengar Foundation under the Manorama Iyengar Memorial Distinguished Speaker series.

Dr Iyengar answered several questions on various aspects of cancer research, including the development of vaccines for cancer, the role of nutrition in preventing and managing cancer, and the use of alternative methods for treatment and management.

Admitting that pharmaceutical companies benefit the most from immunotherapy, he said: "We need to understand their greed and leverage it to speed up research and development."

With sufficient resources and an effective leadership, Dr Iyengar said India has the potential to be a leader in cancer research and innovative treatments. “Our treatments are evolving and getting better and so we need to be very positive and supportive of patients," he said.