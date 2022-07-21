Experts discuss intranasal tech in drug administration

Experts discuss intranasal nano tech in drug administration

The incubator has developed a nasal spray on a nano-emulsion formulation, with a scope that covers depression, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, migraine and nausea

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 03:58 ist

The potential of intranasal nanotechnology applications in the administration of drugs and vaccines was in focus at an experts’ round table organised by Synergia Biosciences (SBS) here on Thursday.

The deliberations covered features of intranasal platforms, including their efficacy in bypassing the first pass metabolism (a phenomenon in which the concentration of the drug is reduced before it reaches the systemic circulation) and in transporting the drug to the brain without crossing the blood-brain barrier, ensuring that lower doses of the drug reach the targeted site.

A panel that consisted of chemical engineers, biologists, researchers and virologists discussed the opportunities and challenges in fostering intranasal platforms as affordable, scalable and sustainable delivery vehicles for multiple drugs including vaccines.

Biopharmaceutical incubator, SBS, quoted market research findings to estimate the global inhalation and nasal spray generic drugs market at over $40 billion by 2027.

The incubator has developed a nasal spray on a nano-emulsion formulation, with a scope that covers depression, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, migraine and nausea.

Tobby Simon, founder and president, Synergia Foundation, said the SBS platform was the result of efforts to translate scientific research to valuable, applicable results using supply chain engineering to reduce costs. Speaking on the proprietary technology involved in the development of the platform, Sambratha Shetty, COO of the foundation, said the process and formulation had been patented.

