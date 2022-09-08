Experts see markets emerge for Bengaluru's wastewater

The commercial potential of treated wastewater across sectors was in focus as researchers and stakeholders discussed ways to improve wastewater treatment and reuse in Bengaluru, at a workshop in the city on Wednesday.

The workshop, titled ‘Visions for Wastewater Reuse in Bengaluru and Beyond’, was organised by the Centre for Social and Environmental Innovation (CSEI) at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF).

The event was attended by researchers from EAWAG, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology.

Bengaluru generates around 1,500 MLD (million litres per day) of wastewater, an estimated 50% of which gets treated and reused. The city has more than 2,500 on-site wastewater treatment systems, but few incorporate on-site reuse of the treated wastewater, according to ATREE.

Dr Ananth Kodavasal, National Green Tribunal-appointed expert and director of Ecotech Engineering Consultancy, said the way forward is in integrating economic benefits from treated water to the ideas around water security.

Vikram Rai, general secretary, BAF, said the around 1,100 Residents' Welfare Associations under BAF generated over 150,000 KLD of additionally available treated water in various levels of quality.

“The ecosystem (for a treated water market) is coming around. The supply is in place; the need is to integrate it into the demand structure and develop a crisp business model,” he said.

'Change the narrative'

Srinivasulu, member-secretary, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said there is immense potential for a market around wastewater.

“There is the technology, there is the opportunity; what is missing are the confidence-building measures. There is a need to change the narrative, from pitching treated water as a pollution-control measure to a solution for water problems in Bengaluru and beyond,” he said.

Discussions aplenty

The workshop discussions will be used to inform a project on innovative treated wastewater systems in Bengaluru's green gated communities.

EAWAG, in partnership with CSEI-ATREE, has identified green gated communities in Bengaluru as a "first entry market" for experimenting with innovative wastewater systems.

The Green Gates Project is taking off amid conversations around flooding in Bengaluru and the discharge of sewage and wastewater into the city's stormwater drains and lakes that limit their role as flood buffers. The project envisions scaled-up treatment and reuse of wastewater and identifying potential secondary markets.