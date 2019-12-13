Experts wield photos to prove Victoria heritage

The Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute’s (BMCRI) plans to demolish a heritage structure of the century-old Victoria Hospital have kicked up a row, with experts speaking up against the decision.

The draft of the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2031 identifies Victoria Hospital as a heritage site, but government departments don’t seem to pay heed to it.

The draft indicates Victoria Hospital as one of the heritage sites that falls in the Bangalore Fort Heritage Zone. Twelve such zones have been designated under the RMP that requires them to be given special attention in terms of heritage conservation, and regulated as per specified norms.

Meera Iyer, researcher and architect, INTACTH, told DH that the hospital building needs to be conserved.

“Also, if this is a site that falls within 300 metres of the Bangalore Fort, a no-objection certificate must be obtained. The certificate must be taken from the Archaeological Survey of India as the fort is an ASI monument,” she said.

The RMP draft states, “The objective of having regulations is to conserve, regulate and manage buildings, artefacts, structures, areas and precincts of historic and/or aesthetic and/or architectural and/or cultural significance (heritage buildings and heritage precincts) and/or natural features of environmental significance and/or sites of scenic beauty, so as to promote heritage sensitive development.”

When DH contacted Dr Jayanthi, director, BMCRI, said it was “technical” and that only the engineering team would be aware of such decisions and permissions. The engineering team did not respond to calls.

Meanwhile, authorities at the engineering division of the BMCRI said that even though they had documents to validate how old the main building was, there were no papers to determine how old the annexe building adjacent to the main structure was.

Naresh Narasimhan, a senior architect, said, “This is one government department contradicting another. There are less than 500 heritage stone buildings left in Bengaluru. We have a photograph of the Victoria Hospital campus in 1898 that shows the structure. What other proof do we want?” he wondered.