Expo on e-vehicles sees poor response

A two-day trade show-cum-seminar on electric, hybrid and solar vehicles attracted only a handful of visitors on the first day.

Organised in association with the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, the ‘Electric, Hybrid, Solar Vehicle & Eco Green India’ show kicked off at the Nimhans Convention Centre on Thursday but there very few stalls and visitors.

“I came all the way from Shirdi (Maharashtra) for this exhibition. There is such a poor response. I paid Rs 3,000 for the seminar besides spending on travel,” one of the participants complained.

Another participant said: “The stalls cost Rs 30,000. There are barely any visitors.” The organisers could not be reached for comment on the poor participation.