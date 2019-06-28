Expo on e-vehicles sees poor response

Expo on e-vehicles sees poor response

Reshma Ravishanker
Reshma Ravishanker, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 28 2019, 00:50am ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2019, 01:39am ist

A two-day trade show-cum-seminar on electric, hybrid and solar vehicles attracted only a handful of visitors on the first day. 

Organised in association with the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, the ‘Electric, Hybrid, Solar Vehicle & Eco Green India’ show kicked off at the Nimhans Convention Centre on Thursday but there very few stalls and visitors. 

“I came all the way from Shirdi (Maharashtra) for this exhibition. There is such a poor response. I paid Rs 3,000 for the seminar besides spending on travel,” one of the participants complained. 

Another participant said: “The stalls cost Rs 30,000. There are barely any visitors.”  The organisers could not be reached for comment on the poor participation. 

solar vehicles 
Electric Vehicles
Comments (+)
 