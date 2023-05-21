Fallen trees bring Bengaluru traffic to a standstill

Heavy showers pummelled the city on Sunday evening, severely impacting traffic movement. Trees collapsed onto rain-soaked roads, causing significant disruption in the northern, central, and southern parts of the city.

Traffic flow on Cubbon Road was temporarily disrupted due to a fallen tree, prompting the traffic police to divert vehicles and initiate efforts to clear the leafy debris. Traffic police swiftly redirected vehicles and undertook the task of clearing the foliage.

Similar situations unfolded at Jalahalli Cross, towards BEL Circle, BP Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, near Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road, near Bhashyam Circle on Magadi Road, near the CBI office on Ballari Road, and in the vicinity of Fun World on Jayamahal Road. These incidents also impeded traffic in the surrounding areas.

In Rajajinagar's 50th Cross, a massive tree collapsed, causing damage to parked two-wheelers and necessitating traffic diversions.

Waterlogging was reported at Kalpana Junction, Sivananda Circle, Old Udaya TV Junction, and Mantri Mall Road. Junctions and underpasses like the Madiwala underpass, Thalaghattapura Junction, and KS Layout Junction in the south witnessed slow-moving traffic. Hebbal Circle, CQAL Junction, and Devi Nagar Cross on the Outer Ring Road in the northern part of the city were also adversely affected.