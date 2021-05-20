Falling daily Covid-19 cases do little to free up critical beds

The cascading effect of scaling back testing and reduction in daily Covid numbers may have rendered some regular and oxygen beds vacant, but that has not reduced the demand for High-Dependency Units (HDUs), Intensive Care Units (ICUs) or ventilator beds.

On Wednesday night, the ‘Search My Bed’ portal that updates information from 200 city private hospitals once in four hours showed 118 vacant beds.

Among the facilities, KIMS was the only one to have over 50 vacant beds (22 regular, 30 oxygen), while Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences had 25 oxygenated beds and two each of regular, ventilator and ICU.

Karanth Speciality Hospital (eight oxygen), Trinity Hospital and Heart Foundation (four regular, two oxygen), Invivo (three regular, three oxygen), Aveksha (two regular, two oxygen), Promed (two regular, two oxygen), Gunasheela (four regular), and Anugraha Vittala (two oxygen) are others on the list.

Except for these eight private hospitals, all others were fully occupied. The BBMP’s Central Hospital Bed Management System dashboard on Wednesday night showed 3,846 beds available in the city under the government quota, excluding those at Covid Care Centres, but volunteers working round the clock to get beds for citizens said no beds were available in the city.

Ameen e Mudassar, founder of Covid Helpline Bangalore, said: "Getting ICU and ventilator beds is still a nightmare. HDU beds are available but no ICU beds."

People for whom Ameen was searching ICU beds included a 60-year-old and 55-year-old needing ventilators.

Dr H M Prasanna, president, Private Hospitals' and Nursing Homes' Association, said the demand for beds may have come down by about 10% but that does not mean vacant beds are available everywhere.

"There’re no HDU beds, ICU beds or ventilators,” Dr Prasanna said. “The government should ramp up testing. Not detecting the infection early means the demand for critical beds continues to be high.”

On Tuesday, Pristine Hospital and People Tree Hospital had a scare as they had to scramble for oxygen cylinders. The nodal officer, besides being useless, questioned why they admitted patients.

Aseem Khan, a volunteer with Mercy Mission, said demands would have fallen if ICU and ventilator beds in government and private facilities are vacant. "It has become just a little less difficult to find regular beds. But the demand has not at all fallen,” he said.