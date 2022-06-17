False allegation of impotency grounds for divorce, says HC

A Dharwad bench of the High Court has held that making false allegations of impotency would amount to mental cruelty and enables the husband to seek divorce. A division bench comprising Justices S Sunil Dutt Yadav and K S Hemalekha said this in a recent judgment observing that while section 13 of the Act does not consider impotency as the ground for divorce, a false allegation of impotency would definitely cause mental disharmony and would amount to mental cruelty within the meaning of section 13 (1) (ia) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

The husband had filed an appeal challenging the order passed by a family court at Dharwad which had dismissed his application seeking divorce on the ground of cruelty. The division bench noted that the wife has not provided any material to prove allegations about the impotency. The court cited apex court decision in Pramila Bhatia vs Vijay Kumar Bhati case and said that with no evidence to prove that the husband is impotent, the allegation would remain only an allegation and has the effect of lowering the dignity of the husband, which amounts to cruelty.

“The allegation of impotency in the presence of others and her husband would necessarily affect the reputation of the husband. No prudent woman would think of making allegations of impotency in the presence of others, rather she would take necessary steps to see that the reputation of the husband is not affected and not thrown out in public. The complaining of incapacity of the husband to bear children, without any proof creates an intense mental agony and anguish of the husband,” the bench said.

The bench partly allowed the appeal and passed an order and said the marriage between the couple stands dissolved. The court confirmed the order in regard to the monthly grant of Rs 8,000.