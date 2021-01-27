Farm Laws: It was mother of protests in Bengaluru and sons of soil send a strong message

Thousands of protestors belonging to organisations of farmers, Dalits, labourers, students and women held a massive rally in the city on Tuesday, demanding that the Centre withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

Descending on Bengaluru from various parts of the state from as early as 8 am, over 10,000 protestors began to walk towards the Freedom Park from the several entry points to Bengaluru after hoisting the tricolour to mark Republic Day.

Police prevented over 300 tractors from entering the city. However, later about 100 tractors were allowed to enter the city. But the protestors began moving towards the Freedom Park in over 2,000 other vehicles.

The rally, addressed by several leaders, went on until 5 pm. Despite the large turnout, no untoward incident was reported. Addressing the protestors, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said: “The nation does not belong to any one person. Just because somebody is in power, they cannot decide unilaterally. All our forefathers have toiled to build the country and the government must understand this.”

All Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shanthkumar, who inaugurated the tractor rally after singing the national anthem, urged the governments not to suppress or ignore the farmers’ protest.

“The government should not ignore us because we are peaceful, instead it must consider our legitimate demands,” he appealed.

Waving the Tricolour all through their march, some of the protestors also displayed green, red and blue flags to represent the farmers’ organisations, left parties and dalit organisations, respectively.

Expressing solidarity with farmers protesting in Delhi, the state’s sons of the soil said that they will intensify their agitation in the coming days.

The transgender community in Bengaluru extended its support to the protesting farmers by arranging food for the latter at Freedom Park.

Keeping in mind the law and order situation, the police had published details of the marching route for the farmers.

A large number of police personnel were deployed all along the designated routes.