Farmers block roads in Bengaluru in protest against Farm Bills

Hundreds of farmers led by 35 farmers' outfits blocked major highways and State Highways in and around Bengaluru on Friday morning in protest against the amendment to Land Revenue act and APMC act passed in Parliament recently.

The protest and blocking of roads was called by Ryot, Dalit, Labourers Aikya Horata Samithi- a collective of 35 farmers, Dalit and trade unions by blocking the major highways affected the movement of regular traffic resulting in slow moving traffic at Nayandahalli and Goragunte Palya junction.

Sugarcane growers blocked the roads on Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road shouting slogans against the anti-farmer, anti-Dalit and anti-labourers stand by the state and the centre.

Traffic police were busy diverting traffic leading in and out of Bengaluru on alternate routes. As a result major highways witnessed slow-moving traffic and gridlocks.