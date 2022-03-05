Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa's son held for sending 'lewd' messages to actress

Police in eastern Bengaluru have arrested the son of well-known fashion guru Prasad Bidapa for sending “lewd messages” to a Kannada actress.

Adam Bidapa, son of renowned choreographer and fashion stylist Prasad Bidapa, was arrested by Indiranagar police after the actress filed a complaint, an officer said on Friday. A case was registered against him on Thursday and he was subsequently arrested, the officer added.

A lower court has remanded him in judicial custody and police have sent his mobile phone for a forensic examination, the officer said.

Adam is accused of sending “obscene” messages to the actress on the night of February 25.

The family refused to comment when DH contacted them.

The actress said, “A son of a celebrity had sent an obscene message on WhatsApp to my mobile."

“I was traumatised by such an act of the accused and my family members were also upset. Hence, I had complained to the police and I am thankful to them for initiating legal action against the accused," she added.

