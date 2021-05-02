Felling trees during oxygen shortage? BBMP’s notification for metro project irks activists

The BBMP has given 10 days for the public to raise objections to axe more than 1,000 trees for a part of the newly approved Silk Board-KR Puram metro line (Phase 2A).

Following a request from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the BBMP on Friday notified an order to remove 1,026 trees.

While the total length of Phase 2A is about 19.63 km, trees are proposed to be cleared for about 9.5 km of the metro line from the Kadubeesanahalli station to the Baiyappanahalli depot. While most of the trees are located on the median, a few on the roadside are proposed to be removed as they obstruct the stations.

Another notification is expected to clear the trees for the remaining stretch of the line till Central Silk Board.

The notification drew angry reactions from the public, many of whom questioned the wisdom to damage the environment in the middle of a pandemic.

A Twitter user by the name Rachu urged the authorities to call off plans to fell the trees. “Already we’re struggling for oxygen. Instead of cutting, they can shift (the trees),” his tweet read.

Rajani Sanoth, a Jayanagar-based activist working on conservation, said the very idea of taking up the project at this juncture was a wrong move. “Lakhs of people are suffering as the pandemic is ravaging through families. Considering the tragedies unfolding before our eyes, it is obvious that the metro project is not of priority now,” she said.

Activist Dattatreya Devare, whose petitions in the Karnataka High Court forced the government to bring in some transparency in the felling of trees for development works, said the timing of the notification has to be questioned.

“Asking the public to submit objections in the next 10 days, when the state is under lockdown is irrational. Those who want to inspect the area to check the enumeration of the trees will be exposing themselves to the virus. Officials should provide 10 days after the complete lifting of all curbs on movement to allow people to participate in the process," he said.

As per the procedure, the expert committee set up through the high court order must inspect the trees and decide on the possibility of saving them through translocation.

Waste of resources during pandemic

Activist Rajani Sanoth questioned the diversion of human resources for such works amid the pandemic.

“We need all hands to fight the pandemic. The government should stop mobilising its resources for such works,” she said, noting that the air pollution caused by the construction work will add to health problems.