Few home-isolated patients being hand-stamped in Bengaluru

Not all home-isolated Covid-19 patients are being hand-stamped because authorities are busy arranging hospital beds for serious sufferers.

Between April 12 and 22, as many as 64,091 Covid patients were isolated at home in Bengaluru, as per BBMP data. Bommanahalli Zone had 6,052 patients at home, Dasarahalli 1,644, East 10,905, Mahadevapura 6,979, RR Nagar 4,865, South 12,056, West 12,614 and Yelahanka 3,669. The remaining patients were in Anekal, East, North and South taluks. A few were from outside Bengaluru.

A zonal official said hand-stamping wasn't a priority because they were busy arranging hospital beds for serious patients.

Another official said the problem was with booth-level officers. They weren't hand-stamping patients even when just five of them were assigned to each booth. The booths mostly consist of teachers and they will work in tandem with the education department, the official said. Other zones have asked the BBMP engineers for help with hand-stamping.

Dr Shivakumar M, Health Officer, BBMP South Zone, said: "Hand-stamping is being handled by engineers. We are focusing on bed availability for Covid patients. There are no beds at all."

Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Meena, the nodal officer for Covid in the East Zone, said: "We are not hand-stamping 100% of the patients."

One reason, according to him, is that booth-level officers are mostly teachers. "Some of our booths are inactive as some teachers have not reported for duty. For the last three to four days, we have been reorganising the BLOs. We will use locals for this purpose. Teachers from outside Bengaluru find the task difficult. We are busy finding beds and tracing the contacts of Covid-positive patients."

But Shivaswamy B, Joint Commissioner, West Zone, claims the hand-stamping is going on smoothly. Ward-level teams consisting of healthcare and ASHA workers, BLOs and a revenue department official do it. The triaging is done by doctors who also check oxygen saturation and symptoms, he added.

Shivaswamy said patients would demand isolation kits when they were asked to be hand-stamped. "The BBMP has to take a call. For now, the MLA has come forward to provide kits from his own funds," he said.