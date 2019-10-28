Fewer eye injuries due to crackers in Diwali this year 

Eye injuries were fewer in number this year, thanks to the late evening downpour on Sunday that dampened the festive spirit of Diwali.

As against the 38 cases that Narayana Nethralaya had seen during Diwali last year, only 11 cases of eye injuries were attended to at the hospital this year according to Uma, manager, Narayana Nethralaya.

All of the injuries that were attended to at the hospital were simple injuries that required hospitalisation.

"Out of the 11 cases, 10 were children. Some had slightly deeper injuries. It was not severe," she said. Three of the injured were bystanders. One of them was an adult aged 50 while the rest were children as young as three.

Meanwhile at state-run Minto Opthalmic Centre, 10 cases of eye injuries from crackers were reported. Out of this, eight happened on Sunday. Four out of those injured were bystanders. They have sustained simple injuries according to doctors who treated them.