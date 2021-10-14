Fifth grader’s click of web-weaving spider wins global award

A fifth grader from the city who snapped the picture of a web-weaving spider against a splash of colours has won the international ‘Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ award.

Besides acing the prestigious London Natural History Museum’s annual contest-2021 edition, Vidyun R Hebbar, the 10-year-old BGS National Public School student, also won an award for a ‘Highly Commended’ picture in the under-10 category for one of his other frames titled ‘Blue on Green and Red’.

The spider-in-the-web picture is titled ‘Dome Home’.

Inspired by his father, Vidyun had taken to photography at the age of three. Notably, his father Raviprakash S S had also won an award from the London Natural History Museum.

“My father won an award as the Wildlife Photographer of the Year in 2014 under the amphibians and reptiles category. When I went to London with him for the award ceremony, I decided that I also wanted to go to London to get the award one day. My dad captures beautiful images on his camera, and I want to take pictures the same way,” Vidyun told DH.

Vidyun, however, could not go to London due to Covid restrictions and the award ceremony was held virtually on October 13.

In 2020, Vidyun also grabbed the ‘Highly Commended’ award for his picture ‘City Signature’.

His mother Namitha T said Vidyun snapped the picture at a car park in BTM Layout 4th Stage where Kannada alphabets are created with scrap automobile parts. A passing autorickshaw provided the colourful backdrop for his picture. “The atmosphere of art and photography at home inspired him to pursue photography,” Namitha said.

Vidyun said the web would shake every time a vehicle passed. “It took 30 to 35 takes to get one good shot,” he said, adding he is interested to take shots of insects like spiders and butterflies (macro photography). Photography apart, Vidyun is an avid reader and Lego block builder. He wants to be a wildlife photographer or an astronaut when he grows up.

