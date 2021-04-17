Fill vacancies or face criminal action, Karnataka Govt tells Bangalore University

The Department of Social Welfare has warned Bangalore University of criminal action if it fails to fill the vacant posts in a month’s time and submit a report.

In a recent notice, the department has strongly advised the varsity to fill up the positions, including 20 teaching posts, and submit the report since the department must present an affidavit to the High Court of Karnataka on the issue.

Department officials said they wrote at least seven letters to the university authorities in the past regarding the filling up of vacancies.

"Despite repeated reminders and notices to fill the backlog posts, the university has been ignorant,” the notice, a copy of which is available with DH, reads. "If the university fails to complete the process in a month and submit the report, criminal action will be initiated under the Karnataka SC, ST and Other Backward Communities (Recruitment and Reservation) Act, 1990 (Section 5)."

The notice pointed out that nearly 20 teaching positions remain vacant. "Of the 55 posts, the university had filled 35 posts after the issue reached the High Court,” it said. “We have instructed the university to fill the rest of the posts and submit the report within three months..."

Contract employees eligible for the vacancies had brought the issue to the notice of the House Committee for SC and ST Welfare when it visited the varsity recently.