Final round of Prajavani quiz today

The final round of the sixth edition of Prajavani Quiz Championship organised by Prajavani and Deccan Herald will be held at Jnanajyothi Auditorium at the Bengaluru Central University on Thursday.

The morning session from 9.30 am will see qualifying rounds in which four districts in Bengaluru zone: Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagar and Kolar, will battle for the final rounds. The final rounds will begin at 2.30 pm.

Registration will start at 8.30 am. Suresh B P, general manager (marketing) of Bengaluru Milk Union Limited, and B C Shashikumar of Shivadarshana Sashi Tatte Idli Hotel will take part in the inaugural ceremony.

At 12.30 pm, contestants will vie for the Bengaluru Zonal-level Quiz Championship. Dr Sridhar G, managing director of Deeksha Academy, and Ravikumar Surpur, BBMP special commissioner (planning) will distribute the award to the winners of the zonal level.

In the final rounds 12 teams, including the winner of Bengaluru zone, will battle it out. The winners will be feted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Followed by Rs 30,000 for the second position, Rs 10,000 for third, Rs 6,000 to the fourth and Rs 4,000 to the fifth position. The food and refreshments at the event will be sponsored by Bidadi’s Shivadarshana Tatte Idli Hotel and Bengaluru Milk Union Limited.

For details, call 9606912242 or 9742284543.