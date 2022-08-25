Final-year BDS students demand exam postponement

The BDS final-year exams are scheduled to be held in September

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2022, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 02:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Hundreds of students studying dental courses (BDS) in colleges affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) staged a protest in front of the university in the city on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the final-year exams.

"We were under pressure for the last two years due to the pandemic and the classes for the final year started in January. We demand the university postpone the exams and allow us to go for clinical postings," said one of the protesting students.

In some of the colleges, as told by the students, even the syllabus has not been completed. "In some colleges, the syllabus is incomplete and not even 50% of the clinical postings were done. This being the situation, conducting exams is injustice," said a student.

However, university authorities have asked the protesting students to get letters signed from the principals of their respective colleges about the syllabus not being completed and other valid reasons to support the request to postpone exams.

Bengaluru
examination
protest
RGUHS

