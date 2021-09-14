Finally, Bengaluru gets a Bill to end mobility mess in city

The government proposes to revolutionise mobility systems and put an end to the culture of agencies working in silos with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill expected to be placed before the Assembly during the ongoing session.

The authority will take consolidated decisions on bus, trains, metro and “any other mode” of transport as well as transport infrastructure constructed by multiple agencies. A senior official said BMLTA will be the driving force in implementing the comprehensive mobility plan, transit-oriented development along metro lines while acting as a key advisor in preparation of the much delayed master plan for the city.

Officials said lack of coordination between departments had not only led to delay in executing major projects but also led to waste of public money. “While the primary aim is to bridge the gap between various transport service providers, issues like digging up newly laid roads, overlapping of works and even land acquisition delays can be resolved with the intervention of the authority,” an official said.

Sources in the Urban Development Department said the draft bill has been finalised and sent to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry for vetting. “This is the second time we have sent the bill for vetting after making corrections in the previous draft. The clearance will facilitate its passage to the Assembly,” a senior official told DH.

Headed by the CM and comprising heads of transport, urban development, PWD, BBMP, BDA, BMRDA and DULT among others, the authority will plan, implement and oversee the mobility systems of the city. Corporations providing bus, metro and suburban rail services as well as enforcing authorities like police commissioner and pollution control board will be ex-officio members. The divisional railway manager and National Highways Authority’s regional officer will special invitees.

A 16-member executive committee led by the chief secretary will meet at least once in four months to go through the transport-related project proposals. “All projects, from metro construction to minor ones that affect mobility, will be reviewed by the committee which will also include a representative from civil society and an independent expert. The decisions of the committee will be placed before the Authority where decisions will be taken after a vote,” sources said.

Srinivas Alavilii of Janaagraha said the contents of the bill show that the government is finally acknowledging the problem. “It is the first step towards finding a cure. BMLTA gives hope of making commuting in the city reliable. People who chose public transport are punished with bad footpaths and lack of pedestrian pathways. The lack of a bridge between metro and railway station at Yeshwantpur is one of the best examples,” he said.

He, however, noted that effective rules have to be framed to implement the Act. “Some of the best Acts are provided with toothless rules, rendering waste the entire exercise,” he noted.

