Fingerprint scanner: Bengaluru police's new patrol pal

Bengaluru police can now check the criminal record of anyone while patrolling the streets.

The police have received fingerprint scanners from the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), said A Subramanyeswara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (East).

Cops can use the scanners to cross-check with the fingerprint database hosted on the Mobile CCTNS app. The app — developed by the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) — will show the criminal record, if any, of the person concerned. The app consolidates the fingerprint database state-wise. Police personnel will have to instal the app on their mobile phones, Rao added.

Each of Bengaluru's 111 law and order police stations has been given five fingerprint scanners while CEN Crime police stations have received one each. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has been given 15 fingerprint scanners, said Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

"The fingerprint scanners are pocket-friendly. Their usage will increase police efficiency," he added. The scanners and CCTNS app are being used on a trial basis for three months. More devices will be procured in future, Gupta said.

Data on missing persons and unnatural deaths is also available on the app. "It will help trace missing persons in case of death. Cops can cross-check the person with photograph or body marks, height, clothes and other discrepancies," he said.

The app also has the data of vehicles used in crimes. Cops on patrol can check the registration number to find out if the vehicle was involved in a crime, Gupta said.

The app already has details of vehicles involved in fatal and non-fatal accidents while the vehicle ownership data is also being added, he said. If a search on the app shows a history of heinous crimes or property-related offences, police can immediately detain such people for questioning.

"He/she will be questioned about why they are in that area, their present activities and other details," another senior officer said. "We won't question the person if he/she is involved in crimes like fights within the family, neighbours or friends. Our priority will be property-related offences and habitual offenders. The scanner doesn't store the fingerprint data of any person. It just reads and then erases it. People need not panic or hesitate while giving their fingerprints," Gupta said.

The Mobile CCNTS app will also provide arrest data in real time. Any arrest made by a particular police station will be notified in the app and police officers from other stations will get an instant notification. And if that person is also wanted in cases registered at other police stations, cops can coordinate and carry out further investigation, Gupta said.

Mobile CCTNS can be used for:

Person of Interest: The application will have a database of criminals including their profile, history of crimes, including under-trial cases.

Crime Mapping and Analytics: Can be done crime mapping efficiently in an easier method at the crime spot. Police can take necessary measures to prevent crimes in respective areas.

Arrest Coordination: It helps the officers to coordinate the arrests by notifying of the application, other station officers can get in touch with each other and proceed with further investigation.

Vehicle Search: It helps the officers to access the crime and case of the particular vehicle by entering the registration number/engine number/chassis number.

Missing Person, UDR (Unnatural Death Report): It helps the police to access missing persons and UDR details instantly on phone. They can access the details across the state which helps them to solve the case faster.

Fingerprint identification: Fingerprint identification helps police trace the criminal activity of any person. It helps in preventing crimes and also in apprehending.