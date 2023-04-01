FIR against 70 citizens marching in support of Sankey Road trees

Sadashivanagar Police station has booked criminal cases against 70 citizens who participated in a peaceful march to save trees and voice their opposition to the construction of a flyover along Sankey road in the heart of Bengaluru. The move has received widespread outrage among civic groups.

On February 19, 2023, citizens marched along the footpath without causing any obstruction to traffic as part of the protest.

Following the protest march, the police have booked 70 citizens while one of them has been summoned for inquiry, stating violations of multiple sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).

The notice slapped against the citizens include Sections 341, 141, 149, and 283 of IPC, which pertain to wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, and obstruction of public way. The police claim protesters violated these sections during the protest.

Citizens refuted these charges, citing video evidence to show the protest was peacefully held. "There was no obstruction of public way, no unlawful assembly, nor was anyone wrongfully confined, they say.

“I am not afraid of these false charges. Just as our freedom fighters did, we need more Indians to take a brave stance against injustice, for our environment and children’s health,” said Avijit Michael, who was slapped with the notice. “I am a law abiding citizen who is concerned about nature and the health of Bengaluru’s citizens and our children’s health. I do not accept any of the charges laid out against me, as they have no merit.” he added.

This incident has led to widespread outrage, with many people accusing the police of intimidation and harassment of peaceful protesters. The police have been criticized for their heavy-handed tactics and for falsely charging innocent citizens.