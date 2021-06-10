FIR against MD of hospital which overcharged patients

FIR against MD of hospital which overcharged patients Rs 75L

  Jun 10 2021
The managing director of a private hospital in Kaggadasapura has been booked for overcharging Covid patients and failing to return the money as directed by the BBMP. 

The hospital allegedly overcharged 100 patients to the tune of Rs 75 lakh. 

Baiyappanahalli police Tuesday registered a case against Dr Jacqueline, Managing Director of Comfort Hospital, and others, under the Disaster Management Act. 

BBMP health officer Dr Shivegowda V told the police that a team led by Alok Kumar, ADGP (KSRP), and Major P Manivannan, state government secretary, visited Comfort Hospital on May 27 and found Covid patients were indeed overcharged. 

Based on the team’s report, Dr Shivegowda visited the hospital on May 29 for document verification and corroborated the findings. Dr Jacqueline allegedly failed to furnish more information. 

On Monday, she was issued a notice and asked to return the overcharged money. She informed officials she had health issues and absconded, Shivegowda told police. 

