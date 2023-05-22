FIR filed after Bengaluru techie drowns in flooded underpass

An FIR has been registered at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station regarding the death of a 23-year-old woman who died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in KR Circle area in the city on Sunday.

The deceased woman, identified as Bhanu Rekha, had been employed with Infosys in the city for a year and lived in Pragati Nagar near Electronics City. Rekha was with her family — visiting from Vijayawada — on a tour of different locations in the city when the incident happened.

The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by her brother Sandeep.

