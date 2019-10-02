Fire at airshow: HC notices to MoD, HAL, top cop

The high court has issued emergent notices to the Ministry of Defence, the HAL, the chief of the state fire force and the Bengaluru police commissioner over the fire during the airshow at the Yelahanka airbase that destroyed about 300 cars on February 23.

A division bench of Justices H T Narendra Prasad and Ashok S Kinagi on Tuesday heard a PIL petition filed by Wg Cdr (Retd) G B Athri and advocate Geetha Mishra. The petitioners demanded a one-man judicial commission probe the incident under the Inquiries Act and urged the court to direct the authorities to submit a detailed report on the action taken. G R Mohan, the petitioners’ counsel, said the authorities failed to get to the root cause of the fire even seven months after the incident. While an FIR was lodged on February 24, police failed to find out the truth, he stated.