Fire breaks out at pub in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, no casualties reported

On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at Hangover pub in Bengaluru's HSR Layout. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after more than an hour, with the help of three fire engines, according to The News Minute report.

No casualties have been reported so far. The fire broke out at around 12:30 pm, when metal structures were being welded on the first floor.

“No one was injured in the fire fortunately. The fire department personnel attended the incident immediately. We suspect the wielding work only triggered the fire. Some property has been damaged and we are assessing it,” Muni Reddy, Inspector of HSR Layout Police Station, who rushed to the spot, said to the media.

The is the second such incident in the last one week after a major fire broke out at a warehouse in south Benagluru’s New Guddadahalli on November 10. The warehouse was located in Hosagudaddahalli and belonged to Rekha Chemical Corporation and Rekha Chemical Industries. The fire had broken out around 10.30 am and it took firefighters almost 24 hours to fully douse the flames.