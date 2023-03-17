Fire destroys 30 acres of Bengaluru's Turahalli forest

Over 30 acres of the Turahalli minor forest has been burnt in three incidents since mid-February, with officials stating that early detection helped in timely intervention.

Officials said the fire on Wednesday was the largest one witnessed this year. About 25 staffers worked for over two hours to bring the blaze under control.

"About 30 acres were burnt, but most of it is ground fire. Though the Turahalli minor forest is relatively small, keeping an eye on the area is tough due to the frequent movement of people in the area," an official from the Kaggalipura range said.

An official said they were watching areas abutting the roads for intentional or unintentional fire.

"We are certain that people are behind the incidents, whether it is to create nuisance or out of ignorance. We hope the rains will come to end this nightmare."