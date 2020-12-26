Fire inflicts Rs 25-lakh damage on restaurant in Bengaluru

An accidental fire destroyed Rs 25 lakh worth of furniture and other valuables at a bar and restaurant in western Bengaluru's Kengeri early on Saturday morning, police said.

Local residents called the fire brigade after noticing smoke billowing out of The KickOut Restaurant at Nagadevanahalli in Kengeri Satellite Town around 4 am. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames before they could spread to adjacent buildings.

The jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police stated that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit but an investigation was underway.