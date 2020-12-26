Fire inflicts Rs 25L damage on restaurant in Bengaluru

Fire inflicts Rs 25-lakh damage on restaurant in Bengaluru

Fire officials have doused the fire

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 26 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 22:53 ist
Property damage of nearly Rs 25 lakh is estimated. Credit: Kengeri Police Department, Bengaluru

An accidental fire destroyed Rs 25 lakh worth of furniture and other valuables at a bar and restaurant in western Bengaluru's Kengeri early on Saturday morning, police said. 

Local residents called the fire brigade after noticing smoke billowing out of The KickOut Restaurant at  Nagadevanahalli in Kengeri Satellite Town around 4 am. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames before they could spread to adjacent buildings. 

The jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police stated that the fire might have broken out due to a short circuit but an investigation was underway. 

Kengeri
Bengaluru
Fire
Karnataka

