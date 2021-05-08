First batch of Indian women police inducted into Army

The first batch of Indian Military Police with 83 women soldiers was officially inducted into the Indian Army on Saturday.

The attestation parade of this first batch was held at the Dronacharya Parade Ground of the Corps of Military Police Centre & School (CMPC&S) in Bengaluru.

The Indian Army was originally preparing to induct 100 young women. However, 17 recruits have been relegated on medical grounds and a failure in tests, which rendered them unable to pass out in this first batch, the Army said in a statement. “[They] will continue with the next batch,” the Army added.

The Commandant of the CMP Centre & School, Brigadier C Dayalan, congratulated the soldiers on their successful completion of the intense 61 weeks of training on aspects related to Basic Military training, Provost training to include all forms of policing duties, and management of prisoners of war, ceremonial duties and skill development to include driving and maintenance of all vehicles and signal communications.

He also expressed confidence that the training imparted to them and the standards achieved would hold them at par with their male counterparts and help them prove to be a force multiplier at their new units located across varied terrain and operational conditions in the country.

While women have been allowed into the army as officers since 1992, this is the first time that women in the “enlisted” ranks will be allowed to serve in the military, with other rank-and-file male troops. Some 40 per cent of the cadets will be headed for field areas. The remaining will be posted to rear-echelon bases.

The parade was conducted as a low-key event. All Covid-19 protocols were followed, the army said.

According to officers in charge of the training of the women soldiers, the army plan is to have 20 per cent of the Military Police (MP) be made up of women. That means inducting 1,700 women into the Corps over a 16-year period until the year 2037.