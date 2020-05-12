First passenger special train leaves Bengaluru

First passenger special train leaves Bengaluru

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 21:42 ist
DH Photo

The first passenger special train by South Western Railway departed from KSR Bengaluru station to New Delhi on Tuesday. 

As many as 1076 persons had booked tickets for the train, which is part of the railway's efforts to commence normal operations after the nationwide lockdown starting with transportation of stranded persons. 

Earlier in the evening, passengers stood in a long queue to get screened for symptoms of COVID-19. After thermal scanning and checkup, they were told to apply sanitiser before boarding the train.

Bengaluru
trains
Lockdown
Coronavirus

