First ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’, citizens can walk into police stations and meet traffic cops

The Bengaluru City Traffic police will organise 'Sanchara Samparka Divasa' on every second Saturday of the month.

Citizens can meet police officers in their respective jurisdictions and discuss their traffic grievances, give suggestions and get updates on their cases.

The meeting kicks off from this Saturday.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant along with other senior officers will be part of the interaction at the Whitefield traffic police station. Pant will be available from 11 am to 12 pm.

The police-public interaction will be held between 11 am and 1 pm in all traffic police stations in the city.

Janasamparka Divasa

When the Bengaluru police had introduced the Janasamparka Divasa in the law and order police stations last month, Pant observed that many citizens had issues related to traffic and so decided to launch the Sanchara Samparka Divasa.

People now have separate platforms to address their law and order, crime and traffic woes.

Motorists, walkers, residents welfare associations, drivers and others can take part in the interaction.