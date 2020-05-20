Flagship Bengaluru Tech Summit postponed

Karnataka has postponed its flagship annual Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) to November 19-21 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BTS was scheduled to be held September 21-21 this year.

However, owing to the anticipated difficulties for international delegates to travel because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the summit has been postponed, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the IT/BT minister, said in a statement.

This year, the BTS will focus on leveraging technology to tackle challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said. The summit will have symposiums amid tech talks by experts and technologists. The government has already planned social distancing protocols to be followed at the summit, Narayan said.

