Flagship Bengaluru Tech Summit postponed

The BTS was scheduled to be held September 21-21 this year. 

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 21:56 ist
Representative image

Karnataka has postponed its flagship annual Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) to November 19-21 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, owing to the anticipated difficulties for international delegates to travel because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the summit has been postponed, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the IT/BT minister, said in a statement. 

This year, the BTS will focus on leveraging technology to tackle challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said. The summit will have symposiums amid tech talks by experts and technologists. The government has already planned social distancing protocols to be followed at the summit, Narayan said. 
 

Bengaluru
bts
COVID-19
Coronavirus

