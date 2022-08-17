Flood-hit residents get Rs 26.74 crore from BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent a whopping Rs 26.74 crore to compensate flood-affected residents in the last three months. A total of 10,699 residents were compensated after the officials verified that the flood water had entered their homes and damaged belongings.

A total of Rs 26.74 crore was transferred three times. This translates to Rs 25,000 per flood-affected house. The residents were eligible for compensation every time the water entered their houses and there are damages.

As per BBMP data, a compensation of Rs 7.3 crore was released to 2,920 residents on May 19. Another Rs 2.25 crore was released on May 21 for 901 residents. The BBMP transferred Rs 17.19 crore to as many as 6,878 residents between May 24 and August 4. The flood-affected residents, who received compensation, are spread across the city. A majority of the beneficiaries are located in the central parts of the city. BBMP officials said the compensation was paid through direct bank transfer.

According to the civic body, there are 211 places in the city vulnerable to floods. Of these, 58 are identified as severely vulnerable for flooding.