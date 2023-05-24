Flood-weary Bengaluru residents move out amid plunging real estate prices  

Not wanting to face the ordeal anymore, residents of areas hit by last year’s floods have moved out, either putting their houses up for sale or renting them out.

Property prices in these areas have also plummeted, with maintenance personnel at an apartment on Borewell Road in Nallurahalli confirming that at least 10 of the 96 units in the complex are now vacant.

“At least five families have rented out their apartments and five others have sold them,” said the maintenance personnel, Ramesh, who added that other apartments on the same stretch faced a similar situation.

Owners of PG accommodations in the area said many have moved out. “The terrible floods due to the overflowing of the Munnekolala lake last year drove out at least 30 per cent of the paying guests from these PGs. We are anticipating a similar situation this time, too, and are worried about the heavy rains,” said Haider Ali, a manager of three PGs in Marathahalli.

Wherever possible, residents have pooled resources to build protective structures to stop floodwater from entering their properties.

“Residents collected nearly Rs 8 lakh to build a compound wall that fell due to the flooding. Local engineers provided many assurances of widening the drain and clearing it, but nothing has happened so far,” said Ganesh (name changed), a resident of an apartment complex in Nallurahalli.

Private builders in Marathahalli Spice Garden Layout built a roadside box drain to prevent flood damages this year.