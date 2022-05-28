Flooding common in metros during rainy season: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government will ensure all required infrastructure to prevent flooding in the city.
Responding to a question, he said, “It is common for metros across the world to flood whenever it rains. We are tackling the problem.”
The state government has already formed task forces to address the problem. Bommai said Rs 6,000 crore has been released under the Nagarothana scheme and infrastructure works will begin soon.
