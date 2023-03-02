Flyers hit as AI reschedules, then cancels San Francisco flight

Passengers scheduled to travel on Air India’s Bengaluru-San Francisco flight on Wednesday were left to spend hours of uncertainty at the airport as the airline rescheduled and later cancelled the flight.

The AI175 direct flight was scheduled for a 2.20 pm departure with 220 passengers from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), but the passengers were told, many on reaching the airport, that the flight was delayed and would take off at 6 pm. C H Ram, an 87-year-old resident of Koramangala, said he was at KIA by around 11.30 am when he was informed about the delay.

Ram was scheduled to fly to San Francisco alone. “Around 3 pm, when I checked at the airline’s counter for a wheelchair for him, I was told that the flight has been cancelled,”

said Rajashekar, Ram’s nephew. Rajashekar said the information display system continued, even after the flight was cancelled, to show 6 pm as the time of departure.

He said the passenger continued to receive notifications, asking him to arrive at the stipulated departure gate, well after the cancellation.

“Mar 1 – 300 passengers of AI 175 BLR to SFO stranded in BLR airport for 7 hrs due to flight cancellation. No updates on options / Poor crisis management,” read a tweet.

AI response

Air India said the flight, initially rescheduled due to “technical reasons”, was cancelled and “alternative arrangements” were made for the passengers.

In response to queries from DH on the cancellation, the airline said the aircraft was “undergoing the requisite checks”, but did not elaborate on the nature of the technical issue that led to the cancellation.