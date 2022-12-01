Flying out of Bengaluru? Your face will be your ticket & identity

Kempegowda International Airport has become one of the only three airports in India where domestic passengers can experience a contactless, paperless check-in and boarding process.

On Thursday, the ministry of civil aviation formally launched DigiYatra, a digital travel experience based on facial biometrics, at Bengaluru, Delhi and Varanasi airports.

The beta version of DigiYatra was launched at the city airport on August 15, covering Air India, Vistara and AirAsia. It enables travellers to check in, pass through security and board flights using their single-token face biometrics. Put simply, they don't have to produce identity documents and boarding passes. Their face will be their identity. The aim is to substantially reduce overall aircraft boarding time.

After Thursday's launch, four airlines (Indigo, Air India, Vistara and AirAsia) are now part of DigiYatra. SpiceJet, Go First and other small airlines are yet to join the bandwagon, said a source at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

The DigiYatra app, which was previously available only on Google Play, can now be downloaded from the Apple App Store, the source added.

According to BIAL, biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers and not for recognition.

How does it work?

* Travellers need to download the DigiYatra app (Android or iOS) and register with their phone numbers.

* They can establish their identity credentials by uploading their Aadhaar card or fetch it from the DigiLocker portal. The name on the ticket and Aadhaar must match.

* The last step in the registration process is to take and upload your selfie.

* Travellers should then check in online using their flight details and scan/upload their boarding pass.

* After reaching the airport, they should head to the E-gate (which is exclusive to DigiYatra users), stand on the floor marking and look at the camera so that it can capture their facial biometrics. The E-gate will open after validation.

* Inside the terminal, passengers with check-in baggage should go to the airline counter, drop the baggage and proceed to security clearance. Those with only hand baggage can go directly to security clearance.

* At security clearance, passengers have to go to the E-gate, stand on the floor marking and look at the camera. The E-gate will open after validation. They can proceed to the boarding gate after being frisked by CISF personnel.