Flyover linking Manyata, Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru opens

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 04:34 ist
The flyover is expected to reduce by 70% the traffic congestion around the Embassy Manyata Business Park that straddles Hebbal, Nagavara and Thanisandra areas. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesday inaugurated an almost one kilometre-long flyover that connects the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Embassy Manyata Business Park, which is expected to decongest the traffic on the stretch by 70 per cent. 

Speaking at the event, Bommai said the flyover was necessary for a growing city like Bengaluru. “This flyover is one of the initiatives where private enterprise has eased the traffic with an expenditure of Rs 183 crore. It will help the people who work here as well as people who travel along this stretch,” he said. 

Bommai said he wanted to develop the city in an “original Bengaluru” model rather than taking examples of other cities. 

The flyover starts at Veerannapalya and allows the traffic to flow into Hebbal. Besides easing traffic congestion towards Hebbal and KR Puram, the flyover also makes commuting towards the Kempegowda International Airport smoother. 

Sprawled over 121 acres, Embassy Manyata Business Park accommodates one lakh employees of various companies. While some of them live nearby, most travel from various parts of the city. The flyover could cut down the travel time for two lakh people. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Outer Ring Road
Manyata Tech Park

