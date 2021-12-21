Fog disruptions return to Kempegowda International Airport, hit 82 flights

Fog disruptions returned to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Tuesday morning, affecting 82 flights and spoiling the travel plans of thousands of passengers. Although only two flights were diverted to Chennai, 62 outgoing and 18 incoming flights were delayed.

Early morning temperatures have been dropping sharply in recent days, but the Tuesday morning chill was particularly sharp. Visibility had fallen to near zero. An incoming flight from Abu Dhabi and a SpiceJet cargo flight from Hyderabad were both directed to Chennai by the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Airport schedules indicated that the flight delays lasted up to an hour. Flights to New Delhi, Mumbai and Mangaluru were among those affected. The skies cleared later in the morning and all operations were normal thereafter.

Of the airport's two runways, only the new south runway is compliant with the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), which enables flight landings and takeoffs even in poor visibility. Of the affected flights, 46 landed during CAT-III conditions. CAT-II/III operations come into effect when the visibility drops below 550 metres.

A spokesperson for Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the two flights were diverted as the crew were not qualified for CAT-III operations.

"As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandate, the crew must be qualified and trained for instrument approaches to lowest CAT I/II/III conditions," the spokesperson explained.

