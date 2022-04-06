Follow court order on use of speakers: Kamal Pant

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has asked for “scrupulous adherence” to the high court directive on the use of loudspeakers in public places, including places of worship.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pant said everyone should be aware of the guidelines stipulated by the high court six months ago on using the loudspeakers and the permissible decibel levels. He said the police were educating people about the guidelines as well as enforcing them across Bengaluru, including at all places of worship.

According to Pant, the city police have issued 230 odd notices to various places of worship, including temples, mosques, and churches, until February 2. This apart, 71 notices have also been issued to pubs, bars, restaurants, and industries for violating the high court guidelines on noise pollution, he added.

As part of the awareness drive, the top cop said, deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police, and inspectors were visiting the worship places and other establishments and educating them about the high court order. The jurisdictional police are also holding meetings with the management committees of religious places in this regard.

Pant put the number of cases registered so far over the noise limit violations at 40. In some cases, devices have been seized, too, he added.

Pant’s statement comes amid a growing call by pro-Hindu activists to ban the use of loudspeakers in mosques. In Muslim places of worship, loudspeakers are used to blare Azaan, the call to prayer, five times a day. In particular, pro-Hindu activists want a total ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques during the late-night and early morning hours.

They have warned that if the authorities allow Azaan, they should also allow the recital of Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Cops deployed

As a preventive measure, Pant asked the DCPs to deploy police officers around mosques and other religious places.

He added that at least two policemen have been deployed near every mosque since Monday evening to coincide with the start of Ramzan.

Police patrol vehicles Hoysala and Cheetah are also visiting sensitive places to prevent untoward incidents, Pant added.

Hanuman Chalisa recital at Yelahanka

A group of Hindu activists gathered at the footpath outside the Sri Veera Anjaneya Swamy Temple in northern Bengaluru’s Yelahanka on Tuesday to recite Sri Rama Bhajan and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Yelahanka police reached the place soon after and asked the group to disperse, leading to an argument.

Police, however, convinced them to leave before they could use loudspeakers.

Noise pollution notices

Temples: 83

Churches: 22

Mosques: 125

Industries: 12

Pubs, bars and restaurants: 59

