For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

As part of an awareness campaign to reduce vehicular noise pollution, activists from Citizens for Citizens (C4C), along with about 50 students from Mount Carmel College stood along the main motorable roads inside Cubbon Park, placards in hand on Tuesday morning.

Their objective was to urge the city traffic police to notify Cubbon Park as a silence/no honking zone. A petition to this effect was accepted by Rajender Kataria, principal secretary for Transport, Horticulture and Sericulture.

Rajkumar Dugar from C4C said, “Cubbon Park, a landmark lung space in the heart of the city, needs to be protected and preserved for posterity. Honking is a major source of noise pollution in our city.

When this happens inside the park, where a variety of flora and fauna is present, and where citizens come to be at peace and for mental relaxation, the cacophony of loud and irresponsible honking is a huge distraction and deterrent.”

This, he said, is noticeable all along the approximately 5 km of traffic-bearing roads inside Cubbon Park, and more so at the entry and exit points as well as at all junctions inside the park.

